AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of AtriCure worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,014,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,834 shares of company stock worth $9,237,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

ATRC opened at $36.25 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

