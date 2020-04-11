Auroracoin Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, ISX, YoBit and Bittrex. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $760,871.97 and $23.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033353 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00059606 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,792.54 or 0.99843830 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067177 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and ISX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

