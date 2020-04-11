Autonio (NIO) Trading Down 82.5% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 76.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Autonio token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Exrates and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 82.5% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $63,217.36 and approximately $856.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.02730151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00200934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Exrates, Mercatox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.