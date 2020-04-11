AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AVX were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AVX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AVX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AVX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AVX by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

In other AVX news, major shareholder Corp Kyocera purchased 31,763,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $687,997,215.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVX opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. AVX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. AVX’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

