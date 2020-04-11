AXPR Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $514,600.57 and $11,039.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 346,074,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,074,001 tokens. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io.

Buying and Selling AXPR

