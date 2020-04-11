Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,977,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,609. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

