Banano 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,277.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $340,845.30 and approximately $2,277.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.02711926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,507,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,489,489 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

