Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.