Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Enstar Group worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ESGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $156.44 on Friday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

