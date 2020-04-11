Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Zscaler worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,617,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,607 shares of company stock worth $21,364,167. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

