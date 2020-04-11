Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will post sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $3.75 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $15.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of BK opened at $37.14 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after buying an additional 222,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,977,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

