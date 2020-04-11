Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Welbilt worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Welbilt by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Welbilt by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $5.15 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

