BANKEX (BKX) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $849,695.58 and approximately $6,006.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.04796333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003466 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BKX is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Hotbit, Upbit and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.