Basic Attention Token Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, DDEX and Gate.io. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $233.50 million and $82.29 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.02711926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200921 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,492,564 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Radar Relay, WazirX, IDEX, Zebpay, Binance, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Livecoin, DDEX, IDCM, CPDAX, Bancor Network, Huobi, HitBTC, AirSwap, Bittrex, Mercatox, LATOKEN, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, ABCC, Koinex, Kyber Network, Liqui, ZB.COM, Poloniex, BitBay and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

