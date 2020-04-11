Beaxy Trading Up 37.9% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $2,255.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.04551449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036759 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,672,204 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

