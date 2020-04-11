Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Reaches $921,271.60

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $921,271.60 and approximately $28,866.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00070652 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 222,048,380 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.