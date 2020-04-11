BenjiRolls (BENJI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, BenjiRolls has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BenjiRolls coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. BenjiRolls has a market cap of $1,378.91 and $15.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00615261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008485 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BenjiRolls Coin Profile

BENJI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls. The official website for BenjiRolls is benjirolls.cf.

BenjiRolls Coin Trading

BenjiRolls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BenjiRolls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BenjiRolls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BenjiRolls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

