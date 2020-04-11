BERNcash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $19,438.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00060294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.01087401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033236 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00278771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00173244 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007575 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00058860 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

