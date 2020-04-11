Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler lowered Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $190.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.75.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1,952.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 16.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

