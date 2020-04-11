Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 186.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Berry Petroleum worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,240,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 957,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 201,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 178,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.