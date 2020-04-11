BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of BGC Partners worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

BGCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

