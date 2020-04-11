Binance Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LBank, AirSwap and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $364.67 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Binance, DDEX, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.