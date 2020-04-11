Binance USD Reaches Market Cap of $186.48 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $186.48 million and approximately $80.85 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.15 or 0.04750740 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 186,610,641 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

