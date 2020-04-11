BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 76.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 76.1% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $241,959.30 and approximately $108,344.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033362 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059375 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,792.64 or 0.99834284 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,018,894 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.