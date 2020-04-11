bitCNY 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.81 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $45.81 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 299.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.02680228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00201791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 31,795,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

