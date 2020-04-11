Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0294 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $540,844.17 and approximately $107.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000128 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.