Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $4.17 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $3.26 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $226.65 or 0.03327112 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Tidex, CoinEx and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,812.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00754764 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000580 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,377,431 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, OKCoin International, Braziliex, CoinFalcon, BTCC, Independent Reserve, B2BX, Koinex, COSS, Bisq, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Mercado Bitcoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitsane, Coinbe, Cryptohub, TOPBTC, Bitstamp, Coinsquare, C2CX, OTCBTC, Liquid, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Coindeal, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Buda, CoinEgg, Coinfloor, DSX, Negocie Coins, RightBTC, ABCC, SouthXchange, BTC Trade UA, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinTiger, Coinrail, Ovis, Bitbank, Gate.io, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, YoBit, HBUS, CEX.IO, Kucoin, ACX, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex, Graviex, BitBay, CoinEx, Exmo, CryptoBridge, Zaif, MBAex, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Coinhub, CoinExchange, CPDAX, Binance, Coinbase Pro, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Poloniex, xBTCe, BitMarket, UEX, Koinim, Vebitcoin, Coinnest, bitFlyer, QBTC, IDCM, Huobi, Crex24, Bitso, Indodax, Bittylicious, Kraken, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Bitinka, GOPAX, WEX, BTC Markets, Bibox, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Iquant, Kuna, Cryptopia, Exrates, cfinex, FCoin, Allcoin, BigONE, Liqui, Korbit, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, Upbit, Bithumb, WazirX, BitForex, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Coinroom, BtcTrade.im, EXX, Bit2C, DragonEX, QuadrigaCX, Bitbns, Zebpay, ChaoEX and Koineks. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

