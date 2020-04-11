Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00007625 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $96.87 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003892 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bithumb, BigONE, Exrates, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit, CoinBene, OKEx, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Coinnest and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

