Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 31.3% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $9.66 or 0.00141478 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, Exmo, QuadrigaCX and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $169.14 million and $55.92 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00523336 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00077103 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002595 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002421 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, TDAX, Coinnest, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, Indodax, Vebitcoin, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, OKEx, BitBay, CEX.IO, BitMarket, Bithumb, Negocie Coins, Upbit, Braziliex, Korbit, Exrates, Graviex, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Exmo, Binance, Bit-Z, BitFlip, DSX, Koineks, Zebpay, HitBTC, Gate.io, QuadrigaCX, Huobi, YoBit, C2CX, Coinone, Ovis, Bitlish and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

