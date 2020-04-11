Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Reaches $430,581.39 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00045721 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $430,581.39 and approximately $23,810.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003923 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000505 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 138,281 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

