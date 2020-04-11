Bitcoin Private Price Down 12.8% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002373 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader and Nanex. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $771,838.72 and approximately $191.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00523501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00140262 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00077848 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002615 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Exrates, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Nanex, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.