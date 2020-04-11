Bitcoinus (BITS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $5,728.43 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033634 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00059211 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,883.56 or 1.00483491 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064139 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

