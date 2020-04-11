BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $446,327.22 and approximately $23,066.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Exmo, Exrates and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00528647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00140488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00077748 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002618 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,728,072,721 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Exrates, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

