BitRewards (BIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $20,164.42 and approximately $16.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitRewards alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00343038 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00419120 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015757 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006469 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000138 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000773 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.