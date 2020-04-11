Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $254,944.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.04551449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036759 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 997,296,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,396,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.