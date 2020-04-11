BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $992.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00782908 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001938 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 251,704,189 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

