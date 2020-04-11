BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

