BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 24,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.18.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

