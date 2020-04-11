Blacer Coin Price Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00343939 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00417848 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016263 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000160 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

