BlackCoin Trading Up 3.7% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $10,379.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019825 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,885,063 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

