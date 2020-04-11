Block-Logic (BLTG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,195.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $481,086.75 and $1,195.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00070881 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

