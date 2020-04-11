Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE:BE opened at $6.14 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $691.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $212,492.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.