BOLT (BOLT) Trading Down 25.3% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $8,251.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02681116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200659 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.