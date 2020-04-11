BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $342,087.70

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. BOMB has a total market cap of $342,087.70 and $49,132.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033317 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00059271 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.21 or 1.00265067 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00063962 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000685 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 951,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,829 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.