BonusCloud (BXC) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $747,684.68 and approximately $191.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.04524209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036699 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003439 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.