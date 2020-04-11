BoostCoin (BOST) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $5,683.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003885 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BoostCoin Profile

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

