Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

BAH stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 890,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,420. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,975 shares of company stock worth $4,142,027 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

