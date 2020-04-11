Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Down 2% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $102,243.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.02696055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, Kucoin, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

