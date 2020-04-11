Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Brixmor Property Group also posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 8,297,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

