Brokerages Anticipate Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.73). Retrophin reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

RTRX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 430,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Retrophin by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

